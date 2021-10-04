Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky

Oct. 3, 2021
Oct. 3, 2021
By Lindsey Grewe, Nicole Heins and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Many in Colorado received an unexpected light show early Sunday morning when a meteor lit up the sky.

The meteor was captured on various cameras around 4:30 a.m., and people from the Denver metropolitan area all the way down to near the Colorado-New Mexico border reported seeing it.

“I stepped outside for just a second while my coffee was brewing and it all happened within one second,” said Brian Onley, who saw the meteor from his home in Trinidad.

Others said they were asleep when the meteor woke them up.

“It woke me up and it was an instant flash,” Kellie Moothart of Falcon told KKTV.

According to Bruce Bookout, a professor at Pikes Peak Community College and member of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, this was a “fireball” meteor, also known as a bolide. While it amazed many who were able to witness it, Bookout said these events are more common than some may think.

“This has been occurring for thousands and thousands of years,” Bookout said. “They’re normal small rocks that burn up. It’s no big deal. This happens all the time.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman poses with her dog
Mankato photographer offers free end-of-life pet sessions
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
Nursing home resident pets horse in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Horses visit Mountain Lake nursing home residents
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it...
Mankato man treated for injuries following rollover crash in Nicollet County

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very...
DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened race