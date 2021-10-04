Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating an accident involving a child on a bike who was struck after two other cars collided on Highway 60.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol says a 20-year old driver traveling westbound crashed into another vehicle. The 20-year old driver then continued west where they collided with a parked car before stopping.

An 11-year-old bicyclist was also hit during the accident. Both the 20-year old and 11-year old were transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one was injured in the other car involved.

