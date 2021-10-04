Fall leaf pick-up begins this week in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall leaf pick-up in North Mankato begins Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The city offers its fall leaf collection program free of charge for North Mankato residents.

City crews will begin on Oct. 6 and will continue until leaves are picked up or the weather prevents collection.

During the collection period, the city asks residents to rake their leaves onto the boulevard.

The city will not pick up leaves in bags; bagged leaves need to be brought to the compost site.

Residents should bring brush, twigs and branches to the compost site as well.

Do not mix leaves with brush.

The city also reminds residents to not rake leaves into the gutter.

