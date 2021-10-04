Haunted carwash returning to Snell Motors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snell Motors is bringing back its haunted carwash.

The event was a huge success last year with lines stretching from Adams Street to Madison Avenue.

This year’s show will begin on the 15th. It will run each weekend through the end of the month.

The entertainment will start as soon as cars line up. Actors will tap on windows and tug on door handles.

Once inside the automated wash, customers will glide through a series of unpredictable jump scares.

Assistant General Manager Derek Willman said the event will be the spookiest one yet. “We’ve added quite a few different decorations to the mix, more costumes, probably more people, volunteers helping out with this. Hopefully it’s bigger, better and more fun than it ever was. It should be a fun reveal for everyone.”

