Mankato River Ramble takes place this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato River Ramble is less than a week away, taking bikers on one of three scenic routes through the region. Kelsey and Lisa took a ride along one of the routes on bikes that are becoming popular among riders.

The Mankato River Ramble takes place Sunday October 10 with check-in at Land of Memories Park between 8 and 10:15 a.m.

To check out which route would be best for you, click here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.