North Mankato fall leaf collection begins Wednesday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato says it expects to begin its fall leaf collection Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Crews will begin picking up leaves and will continue to do so until all leaves are picked up or the weather prevents collection.

Residents are encouraged to mulch leaves on their lawns with lawnmowers. They are also encouraged to:

Rake your leaves onto the boulevard. (Bagged leaves need to be brought to the compost site. The City will not pick up leaves in bags.)

Bring brush, twigs, branches, or bagged leaves to compost at 600 Webster Avenue.

Do NOT rake leaves into the gutter.

Do NOT put sticks and brush on the boulevard.

Please do not commingle leaves with brush. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves on their lawn with lawnmowers.

