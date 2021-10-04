Your Photos
Two Rivers Community Orchestra to hold inaugural show

FILE — Two Rivers Community Orchestra (TRCO) will be hosting their inaugural concert, "Songs...
FILE — Two Rivers Community Orchestra (TRCO) will be hosting their inaugural concert, "Songs for Strings"(Lansing Symphony Orchestra)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Two Rivers Community Orchestra will be holding their inaugural concert, “Songs for Strings,” on Monday, Oct. 11.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at State Street Theater, located at 1 North State Street in New Ulm.

The concert will feature classical music from various artists, including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Liebeslieder-Waltzer (Songs of Love) by Johannes Brahms.

Admission to the concert is an “at-will” donation at the door.

