BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Northfield.

The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening after not having contact with him since Sept. 29.

Budenski reportedly suffers from dementia.

Authorities believe Budenski may be walking since his bicycle was located at his residence, and he doesn’t own a car. His phone is also reportedly offline.

Budenski wears glasses and typically wears a baseball cap. His other items of clothing are unknown.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Budenski is asked to call 911 or the Northfield Police Department at (507) 645-4477.

