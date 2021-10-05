Body found in rural Emmet County

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in northern Iowa are continuing to investigate after finding the body of an Estherville man.

The body, identified as David McDowell, 20, was discovered along a rural roadway five miles northeast of Estherville Saturday.

A joint investigation by the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office, Estherville Police Department and the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is ongoing at this time.

While an autopsy on McDowell was conducted Monday, no cause of death has been released.

Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens advised that the public is not in any immediate danger and that law enforcement is considering this as an isolated incident.

