Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Body found in rural Emmet County

The investigation continues after the body of David McDowell, 20, was found along a rural...
The investigation continues after the body of David McDowell, 20, was found along a rural roadway five miles northeast of Estherville, on Saturday.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in northern Iowa are continuing to investigate after finding the body of an Estherville man.

The body, identified as David McDowell, 20, was discovered along a rural roadway five miles northeast of Estherville Saturday.

A joint investigation by the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office, Estherville Police Department and the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is ongoing at this time.

While an autopsy on McDowell was conducted Monday, no cause of death has been released.

Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens advised that the public is not in any immediate danger and that law enforcement is considering this as an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives...
Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21
The Iowa Senate holds a special session to vote on congressional and legislative redistricting...
GOP lawmakers vote down Iowa’s 1st redistricting plan
FILE - In this March 18, 2019 photo, soccer supporters wave scarves as Minnesota United FC...
MLS All-Star game goes to Minnesota’s Allianz Field in 2022
Ryan Chad Adams, 37, died following a reported farming accident in Kossuth County, Iowa.
Farming-related accident kills man in Kossuth County