Connections Shelter opens for the season

They now can house up to 35 people in need of a night of rest
By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This marks the first year they can stay in the same place and not have to move around.

They will reside at 220 East Hickory Street as long as they can.

They now can house up to 35 people in need of a night of rest.

Connections Shelter staff says things fell into place smoothly this year.

”This is the most prepared we have ever been for shelter season. It feels really good to have everything organized, we had a whole bunch of returning staff come this year. So, we are just really confident that we are able to hit the ground running with our guests and hopefully that means we will be able to move them more quickly out of shelter and into stable housing,” Connections Shelter Co-Director Rev. Collette Broady Grund explained.

Shelter workers say they are thrilled to be helping Mankato once again.

”We have a number of returning staff this year, which is super exciting because they know what they are in for and they are really excited to be back. So, the space just feels so empty in the summer when we are here and we don’t have our guests. It feels really good to have people back in the space again and know that we are able to give them a good meal and a good sleep for the night,” Connections Shelter Co-Director Rev. Erica Koser said.

The shelter still needs volunteers to help out everyone in need.

