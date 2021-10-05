Your Photos
The Docket: what to know about absentee voting in St. Peter

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what's happening in politics...
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Absentee voting for the Nov. 2 St. Peter election has begun.

What’s on your specific ballot depends on where you live.

Elections for St. Peter mayor, council members and school board members will be on ballots.

St. Peter voters will also decide whether to pay for a new firehouse using sales tax.

Residents can vote both by mail or in-person during absentee voting.

If you’re voting by mail, make sure to leave time for the ballot to be mailed.

Your ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted.

You can return your ballot in person no later than 3:00 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot.

Nicollet County Property and Public Services Director Jaci Kopet said several security measures are used to ensure the voting process is safe.

“We do go through an absentee ballot board. It’s a process where we verify signatures, at least a two-person process to guarantee that we do have the right ballot, the right person, the right signature and the verification that goes with it. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes of an absentee ballot before it’s processed and counted,” she said.

To apply for an absentee ballot, track your ballot or find a sample ballot, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

