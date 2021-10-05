Farming-related accident kills man in Kossuth County

Kossuth County, IA. (KEYC) - A man died following a reported farming accident in Kossuth County, Iowa.

Authorities were dispatched to a hog facility in Ledyard, Iowa on Oct. 2. Law enforcement reported that 37-year-old Ryan Chad Adams was working on a manure pump when he was struck in the head by a disengaged piece of equipment.

Adams was from Ledyard, an autopsy will be conducted through the state medical examiner’s office in Ankenny, Iowa.

