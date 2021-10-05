Flags fly at half-staff in honor of Fire Prevention Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’ve passed by any fire stations since Sunday, you may have noticed the flags being flown at half-staff.

President Joe Biden has proclaimed the week of Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week.

In accordance with that, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at all state and federal buildings be flown at half-staff.

Fire Prevention Week is meant to honor the firefighters who risk their lives to protect communities from wildfires, and reaffirms the importance of fire safety and preparedness.

So far this year, more than 44,000 wildfires have burned nearly 5.3 million acres of land across the country, including in the state of Minnesota.

