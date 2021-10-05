Mankato Brewery to release new beer to celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Brewery will debut a new beer this week for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Hockey Day Minnesota is an annual event that aims to get more people involved with the sport.

It will be held in Mankato this January, which will be the first Hockey Day in southern Minnesota.

Local businesses are stepping in to support the event.

Mankato Brewery is producing “Cross-Czech Pils,” a traditional brew with a hint of biscuit. It will be distributed statewide.

A portion of all sales will go towards Hockey Day Minnesota.

“We have really pivoted to make it a week of programming with a lot of exciting firsts. One of the firsts is launching a beer to help with fundraising efforts, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to launch this beer, especially coming after a really, really strong upset with the Mavericks out at UMass this weekend,” explained Michelle Schooff, vice president at SAP America.

Cross-Czech Pils will make its debut Thursday night at Pub 500, and can be found in stores next week.

