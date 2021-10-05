MAPS staff members address board about COVID-19 testing policy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several Mankato Area Public Schools staff members addressed board members Monday night, arguing against weekly testing for only unvaccinated staff or staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status.

Right now, vaccinated staff members do not need to undergo weekly testing, while unvaccinated staff members do.

Several community members, many of them Mankato Area Public Schools staff like Music Specialist Carma Carpenter, addressed the school board, asking them to adjust their rules.

“We would like for them to adjust their health protocols to be more equitable to all teachers, that they either require all teachers to test or that they make the testing optional, which would really be the best option,” Carpenter said.

There was no item on Monday night’s agenda addressing the weekly testing rule.

Superintendent Paul Peterson said as of now, the current testing rules will stay in place.

“We know that the best mitigation strategies that we have right now are vaccines, and for those people who are choosing not to get vaccinated or who can’t get vaccinated, the next best mitigation strategy that we know of is regular testing,” he said.

Peterson also said the state testing program the school uses through the Department of Health provides access for unvaccinated staff or staff who show symptoms.

“We do have free testing that can happen every week here in the school district. It’s anonymous. The school district does not receive the results. All we get is a receipt that the test was taken,” said Peterson. “But then we know that we have other people who prefer to take that test outside. There are other areas, other clinics and places within our community where people are undergoing that testing.”

