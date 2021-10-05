Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives...
FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center for a hearing in Minneapolis. Noor is charged in the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, of Australia, who had called 911 to report a possible assault. Attorneys for Noor, the city of Minneapolis and others say civil proceedings should be delayed while Noor's criminal case is pending. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Attorneys for Damond's family say the criminal and civil cases can both move forward at the same time. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home will be resentenced later this month on a lesser charge, after the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out his murder conviction.

Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count and has been serving his time in a prison out of state.

But the Supreme Court ruled last month that the third-degree murder statute wouldn’t apply in Noor’s case. Noor is still convicted of manslaughter and will be sentenced on that count on Oct. 21. He has already served more than 28 months of his murder sentence, so if he receives the presumptive four years for manslaughter, he could be eligible for supervised release around the end of this year.

In its September ruling, the Supreme Court said the state’s third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, statute can’t be applied if a defendant’s actions are directed at a particular person. The state’s highest court said that for a third-degree murder charge, the person’s mental state must show a “generalized indifference to human life, which cannot exist when the defendant’s conduct is directed with particularity at the person who is killed.”

The justices said that Noor’s conduct was directed with particularity at Damond, “and the evidence is therefore insufficient to sustain his conviction ... for depraved-mind murder.”

Noor testified in his 2019 trial that a loud bang on his squad car made him fear for his and his partner’s life, so he reached across his partner from the passenger seat and fired through the driver’s window. His attorneys have said he believed he was saving his partner’s life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

The Iowa Senate holds a special session to vote on congressional and legislative redistricting...
GOP lawmakers vote down Iowa’s 1st redistricting plan
The investigation continues after the body of David McDowell, 20, was found along a rural...
Body found in rural Emmet County
FILE - In this March 18, 2019 photo, soccer supporters wave scarves as Minnesota United FC...
MLS All-Star game goes to Minnesota’s Allianz Field in 2022
Ryan Chad Adams, 37, died following a reported farming accident in Kossuth County, Iowa.
Farming-related accident kills man in Kossuth County