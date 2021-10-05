Your Photos
Minnesota State Mankato’s homecoming crime rates down from previous years

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety officials say there were some events for homecoming going on, but there weren’t any issues that needed public safety to get involved.

They also stated that they wrote very few underage citations.

Officials give credit to organizers for helping to run a relatively smooth weekend.

“They had various events at various places, and they were sold out or just about sold out, but I got to compliment the people that helped them. They held the attendees accountable, and we were not called to many of them. Some of them we staffed, but for the most part, it was a very successful weekend,” Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.

Public Safety also commented on the low number of parties that were busted.

