Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There have been rumors buzzing around Mankato on what will happen to the Shopko building, now there is finally something to tell.

New owner Mike Drummer is turning it into a destination venue for the younger population and anyone interested in fun.

“Generational, I mean grandparents can play pickle ball with their grandkids. College kids can come here and watch the games on the big-screen TVs in the Crooked Pint.”

The 90,000 square foot building will be home to a new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink and restaurant with the largest outdoor patio in southern Minnesota, as well as a 500-person event center.

It’s all part of a new concept Drummer calls ‘eatertainment’.

“It’s the way the hospitality industry, in particular, the restaurant industry is changing. There are a lot of places now that are serving food and drinks along with entertainment going with them. Entertainment here will be ax-throwing venue,” Drummer said.

The Mankato YMCA is also interested in getting involved in the action.

Especially since they were heavily interested in expanding operations before the pandemic hit.

“Pulled a trigger on the public capital campaign, we had done a private campaign. Had gotten millions of dollars worth of pledges, but then COVID hit and put that plan on the back burner,” Mankato YMCA Executive Director John Kind stated.

Executive Director John Kind knows they have used every square inch of their main building, but says they have to be smart about their next move.

“We don’t want to take a building and cram a bunch of programs in because we got the building first. What we want to do is to figure out what kind of programming does the community need. Then decide, if that building is a good fit for those programs.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
Woman poses with her dog
Mankato photographer offers free end-of-life pet sessions
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
Nursing home resident pets horse in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Horses visit Mountain Lake nursing home residents
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it...
Mankato man treated for injuries following rollover crash in Nicollet County

Latest News

Old Mankato Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
The Mankato Brewery will debut a new beer this week for Hockey Day Minnesota.
Mankato Brewery to release new beer to celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota
Mankato Brewery to release new beer to celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota
Haunted carwash at Snell Motors in Mankato, Minn.
Haunted carwash returning to Snell Motors