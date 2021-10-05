Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There have been rumors buzzing around Mankato on what will happen to the Shopko building, now there is finally something to tell.

New owner Mike Drummer is turning it into a destination venue for the younger population and anyone interested in fun.

“Generational, I mean grandparents can play pickle ball with their grandkids. College kids can come here and watch the games on the big-screen TVs in the Crooked Pint.”

The 90,000 square foot building will be home to a new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink and restaurant with the largest outdoor patio in southern Minnesota, as well as a 500-person event center.

It’s all part of a new concept Drummer calls ‘eatertainment’.

“It’s the way the hospitality industry, in particular, the restaurant industry is changing. There are a lot of places now that are serving food and drinks along with entertainment going with them. Entertainment here will be ax-throwing venue,” Drummer said.

The Mankato YMCA is also interested in getting involved in the action.

Especially since they were heavily interested in expanding operations before the pandemic hit.

“Pulled a trigger on the public capital campaign, we had done a private campaign. Had gotten millions of dollars worth of pledges, but then COVID hit and put that plan on the back burner,” Mankato YMCA Executive Director John Kind stated.

Executive Director John Kind knows they have used every square inch of their main building, but says they have to be smart about their next move.

“We don’t want to take a building and cram a bunch of programs in because we got the building first. What we want to do is to figure out what kind of programming does the community need. Then decide, if that building is a good fit for those programs.”

