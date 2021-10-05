Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Season ending soon for Blue Earth County waste and recycling facilities

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Area residents still have a few more chances to get rid of household waste and recycling products at the local facilities before winter hours set in.

The remaining hours are Tuesdays from 12-6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. through the end of October and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The final day of the season will be Oct. 28.

The waste facility will reopen for winter appointments beginning in December for Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County residents. The Product Reuse Area will not be open to residents during the winter season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Gustavus Adolphus College students can return to campus next week
Nobel Conference kicks off at Gustavus Adolphus College
A recently harvested cornfield is pictured Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, near Mankato, Minn.
Farmers across Minnesota see mixed results from this year’s harvest
Farmers across Minnesota see mixed results from this year’s harvest
Nobel Conference kicks off at Gustavus Adolphus College