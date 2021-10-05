Season ending soon for Blue Earth County waste and recycling facilities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Area residents still have a few more chances to get rid of household waste and recycling products at the local facilities before winter hours set in.

The remaining hours are Tuesdays from 12-6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. through the end of October and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The final day of the season will be Oct. 28.

The waste facility will reopen for winter appointments beginning in December for Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County residents. The Product Reuse Area will not be open to residents during the winter season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.