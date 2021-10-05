Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz called on lawmakers Tuesday to approve a series of new measures to respond to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and school staff, and for long-term care workers.

More: MAPS staff members address board about COVID-19 testing policy

The Democratic governor detailed his proposal in a letter to lawmakers that he released after meeting privately with legislative leaders. He urged lawmakers to approve the measures during a special session that was originally envisioned for last month to approve a $250 million bonus package for frontline workers who risked their lives in the pandemic.

Negotiations on that plan have yet to produce an agreement and missed a Labor Day target. Since then, the governor has proposed that the special session also include drought relief for farmers. But Walz has also insisted that Senate Republicans agree not to use the special session to fire his health commissioner, Jan Malcolm, as some senators have threatened.

Walz urged lawmakers to reinstate a series of waivers and enact other relief to allow hospitals, nursing homes and childcare centers to respond more effectively to the surge in cases caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus. He noted that more Minnesotans are hospitalized for COVID-19 than last spring, and that at the end of last week only two pediatric intensive care beds were available across the entire state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
They now can house up to 35 people in need of a night of rest
Connections Shelter opens for the season
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives...
Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21