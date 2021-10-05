Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
An 11-year-old on a bicycle was among those injured in a crash in Madison Lake Sunday.
Child on bike injured in two vehicle crash in Madison Lake
The Brown County Sherrif's Office asks for the public's help after a theft took place at a...
Authorities ask for public’s help in Hanska business theft investigation
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
J&J asks FDA to authorize COVID booster
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds
FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives...
Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years