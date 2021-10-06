Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in Iowa say they have charged two teenagers with first-degree murder after finding a dead body on a rural Emmet County road on Saturday.

Authorities say the body was identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says that two search warrants were simultaneously executed at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in Estherville and Rockwell City.

In Estherville, the High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team was utilized to safely enter and execute the warrants, while the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Team was used in Rockwell City. Both locations were searched and additional evidence was collected after each scene had been secured.

As a result of the investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Estherville Police Department, 19-year-old Connor Uhde of Estherville and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt of Rockwell City were each charged with first-degree murder in Emmet County.

Uhde was apprehended and transported to the Emmet County Jail, where he was booked without incident and remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant for his arrest.

Van Der Wilt was apprehended and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he also remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant.

