Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in Iowa say they have charged two teenagers with first-degree murder after finding a dead body on a rural Emmet County road on Saturday.

Authorities say the body was identified as 20-year-old David McDowell of Estherville.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says that two search warrants were simultaneously executed at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in Estherville and Rockwell City.

More: Body found in rural Emmet County

In Estherville, the High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team was utilized to safely enter and execute the warrants, while the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Team was used in Rockwell City. Both locations were searched and additional evidence was collected after each scene had been secured.

As a result of the investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Estherville Police Department, 19-year-old Connor Uhde of Estherville and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt of Rockwell City were each charged with first-degree murder in Emmet County.

Uhde was apprehended and transported to the Emmet County Jail, where he was booked without incident and remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant for his arrest.

Van Der Wilt was apprehended and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he also remains in custody on a “no bond” warrant.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
City of Waldorf receives over $5 million for 2021 infrastructure projects
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather