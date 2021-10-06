Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect in Atlanta

By Ashli Lincoln
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - Activists are outraged about a video showing what appears to be a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a man.

The actions captured on a cellphone video have some saying the actions of the trooper were excessive.

“You have someone on the ground already,” Atlanta-area activist Scotty Smart said. “There’s no need to stomp on them.”

Georgia State Patrol said Sunday’s incident started as a traffic stop when a trooper saw 27-year-old Jamarco Lucas driving without a seat belt. He led police on a chase, getting out of the vehicle before the pursuit ended at an apartment complex.

Authorities said the trooper saw a gun fall out of Lucas’ waistband. He deployed his Taser twice, hitting Lucas one time before striking him with his foot and arresting him.

Georgia State Patrol said what appears to be a stomp is what the agency calls a foot strike, and the trooper was unaware if Lucas was still armed.

Authorities also claim Lucas ignored several verbal commands, and troopers are allowed to use physical strength to control a suspect.

Smart disagreed with the use of force by the trooper.

“Stomping on him two or three times looks like an emotional reaction,” he said.

Lucas was charged with multiple traffic violations and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. He’s currently on probation for a previous assault and has an active warrant in a neighboring county for battery.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

Latest News

PREVIEW: Minnesota State vs. Wayne State
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff
The city of Waldorf received more than $5 million for future infrastructure projects during the...
City of Waldorf receives over $5 million for 2021 infrastructure projects
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween
With the debt ceiling deadline looming, Democrats are considering all options to avert a crisis...
Path narrowing for debt ceiling deal