City staff offers strategic plan for Taylor Library

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, residents can take a survey to assist city officials in implementing their strategic plan for the library.

City staff says the plan aims to help understand how public libraries are used in today’s world. It will also provide a framework for future improvements.

Surveys can be found online on the city’s website or picked up at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

