City of Waldorf receives over $5 million for 2021 infrastructure projects

The city of Waldorf received more than $5 million for future infrastructure projects during the...
The city of Waldorf received more than $5 million for future infrastructure projects during the first half of 2021.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waldorf received more than $5 million for future infrastructure projects during the first half of 2021.

The most recent funding came from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority, as Waldorf will be completing two infrastructure projects in the future.

For improved wastewater stabilization ponds, $800,000 was awarded in addition to another grant to complete the $2.2 million project.

The city also received $4.5 million for wastewater, drinking water, storm sewer systems, along with city street improvements.

The total cost of the project is around $12.7 million.

