COVID-19 information update

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the state reported 3,886 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths including a Blue Earth County resident in their 50s and a Steele County resident in their 70s.

Officials also mentioned that some of today’s cases may include a few that were not reported yesterday, due to a technical error.

Gov. Walz also announced expanded testing hours at the Mankato site, hours will now be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

