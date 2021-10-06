COVID-19 information update

Your Photos
The state reported 3,886 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the state reported 3,886 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths including a Blue Earth County resident in their 50s and a Steele County resident in their 70s.

Officials also mentioned that some of today’s cases may include a few that were not reported yesterday, due to a technical error.

Gov. Walz also announced expanded testing hours at the Mankato site, hours will now be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

