Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Crystal Valley changes billing cycles after cyber attack

After a cyber attack, last month, a Crystal Valley Co-op will be changing its September and...
After a cyber attack, last month, a Crystal Valley Co-op will be changing its September and October 2021 billing cycles.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crystal Valley, Minn. (KEYC) - After a cyber attack, last month, a Crystal Valley Co-op will be changing its September and October 2021 billing cycles.

Customers won’t receive a statement for September until the October billing cycle with a due date of November 30th.

During this time, finance charges will only be assessed on transactions prior to September 1, 2021. Following the October billing cycle, regular finance charges will be assessed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
LIVE: Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to visit southern border Wednesday
Officers were alerted to multiple gunshots in Albert Lea. Police are seeking to locate a man in...
Shots fired in Albert Lea
Today is national walk or bike to school day and we checked in with someone who helps make that...
Friendly crossing guard helps MN students stay safe during Walk or Bike to School Day