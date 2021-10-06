Crystal Valley changes billing cycles after cyber attack

Crystal Valley, Minn. (KEYC) - After a cyber attack, last month, a Crystal Valley Co-op will be changing its September and October 2021 billing cycles.

Customers won’t receive a statement for September until the October billing cycle with a due date of November 30th.

During this time, finance charges will only be assessed on transactions prior to September 1, 2021. Following the October billing cycle, regular finance charges will be assessed.

