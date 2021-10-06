Farmers across Minnesota see mixed results from this year’s harvest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s been a challenging year for southern Minnesota farmers.

Spotty rainfall in the southeast was enough to spur crop growth, but the southwest wasn’t so lucky.

“As we get into southwest Minnesota, the western part of the viewing area, they got impacted a lot more by the drought,” explained Kent Thiesse, senior vice president at MinnStar Bank.

Across the region, corn and soybeans matured faster than usual, moving harvest ahead of schedule.

“Probably 5 to 7 days ahead of normal. In this area, we might even be a little bit ahead of that,” Thiesse said.

Despite the unpredictable season, many producers are finding yields that exceeded their expectations.

“Farmers have been kind of pleasantly surprised,” Thiesse added. “I think the soybean yields have been a little better than expected.”

While producers are seeing soybean success, corn yields may look different.

“Stalk strength on the corn is not real good, so it’s very susceptible to break off and go down,” Thiesse said.

Luckily, price inflation has helped mitigate financial setbacks.

“I think with the prices we have to work with and the yields, for many farmers, it’ll end up being a pretty successful year,” stated Thiesse.

The tough year could impact next season.

“Part of the reason we had the successful crop, especially corn, was we had some pretty good reserves of stored soil moisture in the top five feet of soil to draw in, and we’ve kind of used that supply up going into next year,” Thiesse continued. “I think a big key will be this fall and early next spring if we get some of that recharge of that stored soil moisture.”

