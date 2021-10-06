LIVE: Gov. Reynolds among 10 Republican governors to visit southern border Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors set to visit Texas and the U.S. Mexico border on Wednesday.

The group is expected to hold a news conference to discuss the border crisis at around noon.

The governor deployed around 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to the southern border for around 12 days over the summer.

The deployment appeared likely to cost the state just under $300,000 for equipment, lodging, and salary including overtime. Reynolds said that Texas and Arizona could still reimburse the state.

More recently, Reynolds joined other Republican governors in requesting a meeting with the White House over border concerns.

