Nobel Conference kicks off at Gustavus Adolphus College

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nobel Conference is in full swing at Gustavus Adolphus College.

This year’s focus is “Big Data RE-volution.”

The two-day event is bringing students and community members together to hear from experts in the digital field.

World-class researchers will give lectures about how the virtual world is changing the way we live. Ethical issues that arise when accessing data will also be addressed.

Gustavus says the conference will instill hope for the future of digital development.

“This isn’t a science conference. This is a science and ethics conference. It’s that conversation between science and ethics — sometimes strident, sometimes euphonious, hopefully always illuminating — that really gives the Nobel Conference its particular character,” Nobel Conference Director Lisa Heldke said.

The conference continues Wednesday and is available for viewing on Gustavus’ Nobel Conference event website.

