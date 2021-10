NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power outage Tuesday night.

Xcel Energy reports that the outage began at approximately 9:06 p.m. and has impacted 2,045 customers.

Power is expected to be restored around 10:45 p.m., according to Xcel Energy’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.