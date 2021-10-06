Prep Athlete: Hulke’s talent ‘unmeasurable’ for Nicollet

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet volleyball squad is 15-9 on the year after recently going on a six-game winning streak.

Leading the effort on all areas of the court is senior captain, Marah Hulke.

In 60 sets this season, Hulke boasts 19 aces, 109 kills, 191 digs, and 19 total blocks.

“She’s almost like unmeasurable. She just helps us so much and it’s like you take it for granted, you don’t even think about it until you’re really sitting down like ‘What are we going to do when she’s not here, what are who going to do, how’s the team going to look?’ And, she’s been on varsity since her freshman year, so she has so much knowledge and she’s super smart with the game, she has a great game IQ and she’s able to just read the ball and do it and it’s something that you can’t teach,” Nicollet volleyball assistant coach, Melissa Larson said.

Hulke picked up volleyball in second grade, now she studies film to further her IQ of the game.

“I started jump setting a lot more, because that’s what a lot of the college setters do, they jump set more. It’s harder to tell where I’m setting the ball and then when I’m hitting I do different types of cut shots to try to get it around the block in what I learned from watching others,” Hulke said.

The veteran utility is key in Nicollet’s ability to build momentum and control the pace of a game.

“There’s sometimes where if I’m hitting and I’m getting kills and they keep feeding me and we’re doing good and we’re getting the passes, our team definitely feeds off of the momentum of getting kills and we do better when people are getting kills than just waiting for the other team to make the mistake,” said Hulke.

After early post-season exits in recent years, the Raiders are hopeful for a deep playoff run.

“Once you get to those games, it really just depends on who plays there best game. The seeds don’t really matter and you can always pull an upset, so we’re hoping to make a deep run in playoffs,” Hulke added.

Beyond high school, Hulke’s sights are set on playing volleyball and softball at a college in the Mankato area, while earning a degree in nursing.

