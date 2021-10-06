Shots fired in Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minn. (KEYC) - Police officers are investigating multiple gunshot reports in Albert Lea.

Officers were first alerted at around 4 a.m. yesterday to shots fired in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue. Police say they were able to locate spent handgun casings as well as a vehicle and residence that sustained gunshot damage.

Around an hour later, police received multiple reports that shots were being fired in the 1000 Block of Dunham Street with another residence being hit by bullets. Both incidents are believed to be related. Police are seeking to locate the individual in the white hoodie for questioning. If you have any information you’re asked to contact The Albert Lea Police Department.

