YWCA Mankato announces speakers for Women’s Leadership Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — YWCA Mankato announced Wednesday that it will hold its annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Attendees will hear from keynote speakers, participate in breakout sessions and engage in facilitated discussions via Zoom.

The two-day virtual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4. An in-person networking event will also be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4

Session topics and speakers for this year’s event include:

I’m Not Ready is a Lie with Arika Pierce;

Communication in Color with Ceceli Polzin;

From Trial to Triumph to Inspiration with Destiny Owens;

Be Deliberate and Lead by Example with Anna Thill;

Challenges or Opportunities with Julie Tesch; and

Opening Doors with Chris Stark.

Pierce will help attendees identify and optimize their strengths to build influence, clarify their personal brand and develop the mindset of a forward-thinking leader.

Tesch, who is the president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy, will speak about the challenges of being a woman and/or person of color in rural Minnesota. She will help attendees view those challenges as opportunities and offer ways to overcome them.

Stark, who is an Anishinabe artist and writer, will help attendees tap into their creativity. For Stark, the pursuit of debwe, or truth, and zaagi, or love, is a source of inspiration for her work.

“It is not unique to southern Minnesota, but rather all around our world women give so much of themselves to their jobs, family, and communities. The Women’s Leadership Conference will provide them with sessions that allow them to reflect on themselves as the leaders they want to be and inspire them to go back to their jobs, families, and communities with the strength to make an impact,” explained Sophie Hoiseth, adult programs coordinator for YWCA Mankato.

Tickets are available and cost between $20 and $45, and can be purchased by visiting YWCA Mankato’s Women’s Leadership Conference website. Visit www.YWCAMankato.org for more information.

