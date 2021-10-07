Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 men told to pay $1 million-plus for oil pipeline shooting

FILE — Two Minnesota men were sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay back more...
FILE — Two Minnesota men were sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay back more than $1.1 million for damage they caused by shooting holes in an oil pipeline.(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota men were sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay back more than $1.1 million for damage they caused by shooting holes in an oil pipeline.

Tanner Sik, 21, of Ivanhoe, and Eric Weckworth-Pineda, 25, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of negligent discharge of a pollutant. Authorities say the April 2019 leak caused nearly 4,000 gallons of spill into the Yellow Medicine River.

Court documents show that Sik used a semi-automatic rifle to fire several shots into the Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. diesel fuel pipeline on the northwest side of Cottonwood Lake in Lyon County. Weckworth-Pineda used the scope on his rifle to spot Sik’s shots, documents state. The two men returned to the area later in the day and saw that the pipeline was leaking, at which time they reported the spill to authorities.

The restitution was the result of operations to clean up the spill and repair the pipeline, prosecutors said.

Attorneys for the two men did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

Latest News

Jeni Kolstad reflects on time with South Central Minnesota Pride as she begins new chapter
FILE - Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the...
Vikings’ Barr finally back; knee injury brought ‘down days’
A recent report says a third of American households are dealing with diaper shortage.
Feeding Every Baby Inc. asks for public’s help with diaper shortage
Feeding Every Baby Inc. asks for public’s help with diaper shortage