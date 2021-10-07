Your Photos
Feeding Every Baby Inc. asks for public’s help with diaper shortage

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many items are getting harder to find on store shelves, including diapers.

The group Feeding Every Baby, Inc. is trying to help combat the diaper shortage by asking for the public’s help.

They are asking for Mankato residents to donate diapers, Pedialyte, infant and children’s Tylenol and Pediasure, among other items.

We are in dire need of infant formula. We accept all varieties, all brands, all sizes. Only requirement is it’s unopened...

Posted by Feeding Every Baby Inc. on Saturday, October 2, 2021

There are four drop-off locations around the Mankato area, which are located at Northside Hair Co., Creekside Boutique, AmericaInn and U-Haul.

Organizers say the pandemic was especially hard on the supply of diapers.

Report: 1 in 3 American families are facing a diaper shortage

”Our need has grown exponentially. Families are more in need now than they have ever been and people that used to be okay either had their hours cut or they are experiencing hardship with this pandemic,” Feeding Every Baby Inc. Director Stacy Tabor said.

The nonprofit also accepts Cashapp, Venmo, or PayPal as methods of donations.

Feeding Every Baby Inc. asks for public’s help with diaper shortage