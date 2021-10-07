Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

History Fest celebrates 25th anniversary

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Just outside of Mankato, you can step back in time and immerse yourself in old-time traditions at History Fest.

For four days during the second week of October, Jack McGowan’s farm gets transformed.

“Spinning wool, spinning flax, and making candles. It is just not something that you can get in a public school building. I mean, teachers are great, but they just cannot do that kind of thing. We can expose them to that and hopefully pique their interest,” explained Julia Hiniker.

The event is centered around educating children and adults alike about how people used to live and thrive back in the day, like a booth on blacksmiths, making flour, learning about pirates among many other specialties.

History Fest is run by volunteers who love what they do and, most of all, love helping put a smile on children’s faces, especially those who came back.

“Have somebody come who has been here. I was here as a fourth-grader. I remember every minute of it. Then say I want to come and hangout for the day, or I want to come and be a reenactor. I can’t tell you the great feeling it gives us, when somebody says, ‘I want to come back and do this,’” Hiniker said.

“I love teaching kids about other cultures, other things that they may not be aware of,” volunteer and retired educator Sonja Carlson said.

Carlson has been teaching children about Nordic and Viking trading camps for over 30 years.

“Outdoor cooking, it’s what it would be, obviously, at a trading camp. Then, crafts that would have been done, all three of us do card wheezing,” Carlson stated.

History Fest gives Carlson overwhelming joy, and that is what keeps her coming back.

“I don’t ever get tired of it,” Carlson said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The agency says 71-year-old Daryl Budenski was reported missing by friends late Sunday evening...
BCA issues missing person alert for Northfield man; asks for public’s help

Latest News

History Fest celebrates 25th anniversary
City staff offers strategic plan for Taylor Library
FILE — YWCA Mankato announced Wednesday that it will hold its annual Women’s Leadership...
YWCA Mankato announces speakers for Women’s Leadership Conference
Gustavus Adolphus College students can return to campus next week
Nobel Conference kicks off at Gustavus Adolphus College