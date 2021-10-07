History Fest celebrates 25th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Just outside of Mankato, you can step back in time and immerse yourself in old-time traditions at History Fest.

For four days during the second week of October, Jack McGowan’s farm gets transformed.

“Spinning wool, spinning flax, and making candles. It is just not something that you can get in a public school building. I mean, teachers are great, but they just cannot do that kind of thing. We can expose them to that and hopefully pique their interest,” explained Julia Hiniker.

The event is centered around educating children and adults alike about how people used to live and thrive back in the day, like a booth on blacksmiths, making flour, learning about pirates among many other specialties.

History Fest is run by volunteers who love what they do and, most of all, love helping put a smile on children’s faces, especially those who came back.

“Have somebody come who has been here. I was here as a fourth-grader. I remember every minute of it. Then say I want to come and hangout for the day, or I want to come and be a reenactor. I can’t tell you the great feeling it gives us, when somebody says, ‘I want to come back and do this,’” Hiniker said.

“I love teaching kids about other cultures, other things that they may not be aware of,” volunteer and retired educator Sonja Carlson said.

Carlson has been teaching children about Nordic and Viking trading camps for over 30 years.

“Outdoor cooking, it’s what it would be, obviously, at a trading camp. Then, crafts that would have been done, all three of us do card wheezing,” Carlson stated.

History Fest gives Carlson overwhelming joy, and that is what keeps her coming back.

“I don’t ever get tired of it,” Carlson said.

