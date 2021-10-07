Your Photos
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle

Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles involved in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis.(CBS News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS - (AP) Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles involved in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis.

Dispatchers took several calls about the gunfire Wednesday about 11 p.m. The rolling gun battle ended when both vehicles crashed. One of the vehicles left the street and struck the woman on the scooter.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten says the woman was an innocent bystander of the gun violence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the vehicles were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

