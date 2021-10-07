Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Jumpsuit Project founder to speak at MSU Mankato

Inspired by his experience in prison for a crime he did not commit, artist Sherrill Roland...
Inspired by his experience in prison for a crime he did not commit, artist Sherrill Roland founded The Jumpsuit Project to raise awareness around issues related to mass incarceration.(CNN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Art & Design will host artist Sherrill Roland as the first speaker in the premier of the department’s Art and Change Lecture Series this fall.

The new series is intended to be an annual event, focusing on significant artists, scholars and thinkers, whose work pushes the boundaries of art in new and exciting ways.

Roland’s free public lecture will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Ostrander Auditorium, located in the University’s Centennial Student Union.

The lecture will also be available on Zoom.

Zoom log-in: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/97917877528

Meeting ID: 979 1787 7528

Passcode: Roland

Inspired by his experience in prison for a crime he did not commit, Roland founded The Jumpsuit Project to raise awareness around issues related to mass incarceration.

For more information, please contact the Department of Art & Design at Minnesota State Mankato by phone at 507-389-6412.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law
FILE — Mapleton’s annual leaf vacuuming is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Leaf vacuuming set to begin next week in Mapleton
FILE — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal...
Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing