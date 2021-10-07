Jumpsuit Project founder to speak at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Art & Design will host artist Sherrill Roland as the first speaker in the premier of the department’s Art and Change Lecture Series this fall.

The new series is intended to be an annual event, focusing on significant artists, scholars and thinkers, whose work pushes the boundaries of art in new and exciting ways.

Roland’s free public lecture will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. in Minnesota State Mankato’s Ostrander Auditorium, located in the University’s Centennial Student Union.

The lecture will also be available on Zoom.

Zoom log-in: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/97917877528

Meeting ID: 979 1787 7528

Passcode: Roland

Inspired by his experience in prison for a crime he did not commit, Roland founded The Jumpsuit Project to raise awareness around issues related to mass incarceration.

For more information, please contact the Department of Art & Design at Minnesota State Mankato by phone at 507-389-6412.

