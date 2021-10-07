Leaf vacuuming set to begin next week in Mapleton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Mapleton’s annual leaf vacuuming is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The city says it will vacuum the entire town each week through Nov. 12.
The city is asking residents to:
- Have leaves raked out into the gutter for vacuuming, do not leave on the boulevard;
- No sticks of any size should be mixed in with the leaves or grass clippings, as this harms the machine; and
- Vehicles must be off the street in order for the vacuum to pick up leaves. If a car is parked on the street during pickup time, that area will not have leaves vacuumed.
The weekly vacuuming will continue through the week of Nov. 8. The city says they will not return for any leaves after your day for vacuuming has passed.
The leaf vacuuming schedule is as follows:
- MONDAY: Central Ave South through 3rd Ave SE and cross streets
- TUESDAY: 4th Ave SE through 8th Ave SE and cross streets
- WEDNESDAY: Northeast Part of Town, Silver St East
- THURSDAY: Northwest Part of Town, Central Ave N., Southwest Part of Town Silver St West
- FRIDAY: Makeup day only. Example: holiday during the week.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.