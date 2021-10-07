Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.(Source: Allegany County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police said a man killed his pharmacist brother for giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s also accused of killing his sister-in-law and another woman.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he wanted to “confront” his pharmacist brother over the vaccine.

Burnham said his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot,” according to prosecutors.

Burnham’s mother called police last Wednesday over his mental stability.

That’s the same day officials in northwestern Maryland discovered the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, whose car was also missing.

The following day, police in suburban Baltimore said they were searching for Burnham in connection with the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette.

Authorities in West Virginia arrested Burnham on Friday.

He was extradited to Maryland and charged with all three slayings and stealing Reynolds’ car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Thousands of Xcel Energy customers in Mankato and North Mankato were impacted by a power...
Power outage in Mankato, North Mankato area impacting thousands
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Retired botany, and physics professor Ed Borchardt just wanted a natural lawn to help with the...
Court rules in favor of North Mankato homeowner and his natural yard
19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Social media users share videos of flooding in Birmingham, AL, including a flooded street and a...
Videos of flash flooding in Alabama