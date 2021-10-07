Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: McKay one shutout away from tying NCAA record

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College hockey is alive and Maverick Hockey Quick Hits returns to break down the action.

The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team is off to a strong 2-0 start, while the women improve to 3-1 overall.

MEN’S ANALYSIS:

MSU shook things up in their season debut with a sweep over reigning national champions UMass. Senior netminder Dryden McKay led the effort in game one with 18 saves in the 2-0 victory. McKay is now one win away from reaching the NCAA record of 26, currently owned by former NHL goaltender Ryan Miller.

Beginning Friday, MSU will take on the second-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in a rematch from last year’s NCAA Frozen Four. The Huskies knocked the Mavericks out of the playoffs with a 5-4 win, putting an end to a historic 2020-21 season for the Mavericks.

The puck drops between the long-time rivals at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:

The highlight win of the weekend came inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center as the Mavericks split their series with the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

Minnesota State bounced back from a 7-0 defeat in game one to take down Duluth 4-2 in the series finale.

The Mavericks and Lindenwood drop the puck next for a 3:01 p.m. start on Friday and 2:01 p.m. on Saturday in Mankato.

