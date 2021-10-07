Metal bandits cutting, stealing wires in Jackson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cutting and theft of ground wires by possible metal bandits has sparked an investigation in the city of Jackson.

The electric cooperative Federated Rural Electric discovered ground wires cut apart from its poles and stolen.

The ground wire connects a neutral wire on the pole top to the ground. It moves dangerous lightning strikes to the ground and equalizes voltage between the lines and the earth.

At this time, Federated Rural Electric has located at least 25 poles with the wires cut out but suspect there are more. Crews are in the process of locating and repairing the poles as quickly as possible and will be patrolling the service area to catch the thieves.

Suspicious activity occurring near poles should be reported to the local sheriff by calling 911.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.