MnDOT announces availability of $6.2 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, $6.2 million in federal funding is...
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, $6.2 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that will enhance transportation goals.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the $6.2 million in federal funding is being made available via the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota. Each region has a sub-targeted fund of $700,000 for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.

This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.

For the 2021-22 solicitation, applicants first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review their project proposals and steps for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.

Projects selected for this program must be implemented in 2026.

Grant solicitation timeline:

  • Nov. 1, 2021 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.
  • Jan. 14, 2022 – Deadline for applicants to submit full applications.
  • April 15, 2022 – Grant recipients announced.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Alternatives website for full grant details.

