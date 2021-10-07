MnDOT announces availability of $6.2 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that will enhance transportation goals.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the $6.2 million in federal funding is being made available via the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota. Each region has a sub-targeted fund of $700,000 for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.

This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.

For the 2021-22 solicitation, applicants first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review their project proposals and steps for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.

Projects selected for this program must be implemented in 2026.

Grant solicitation timeline:

Nov. 1, 2021 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent.

Jan. 14, 2022 – Deadline for applicants to submit full applications.

April 15, 2022 – Grant recipients announced.

Visit MnDOT’s Transportation Alternatives website for full grant details.

