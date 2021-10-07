Your Photos
Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing

FILE — A judge has denied a 17-year-old's request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City in May.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City in May.

Dwight Evans, 17, will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year and faces trial Nov. 2.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson said in his ruling Tuesday that Evans’ extensive criminal record shows that juvenile court has failed to rehabilitate him.

“The court further finds that a waiver of the court’s jurisdiction over the child may be in the best interest of the child, but not in the best interest of the community,” Poulson said in the ruling.

Prosecutors have said Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.

Police say the shooting happened across the street from a bar where Harrison and Canady had argued that night. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived to pick him up, Canady punched her in the face, police said, causing serious injuries that required medical attention.

Harrison and Canady the fought, and Evans shot Harrison in the chest from close range.

Canady pleaded not guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault. His trial has been set for Dec. 7. Both Canady and Evan remain in custody on a $1 million bond each.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

