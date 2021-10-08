Your Photos
Authorities respond to crash in St. Peter

FILE — Authorities in St. Peter responded to a crash Friday near the intersection of Highways 169 and 22.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in St. Peter responded to a crash Friday near the intersection of Highways 169 and 22.

No official statement has yet been released by responding authorities, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 website shows that traffic in the area is congested because of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

