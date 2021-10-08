Your Photos
Barricaded man calls in bomb threat to elementary school in Albert Lea

After barricading himself in a home, Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, has been accused of calling...
After barricading himself in a home, Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, has been accused of calling in a bomb threat to Lakeview Elementary School in Albert Lea.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - After barricading himself in a home, a man with warrants out for his arrest has been accused of calling in a bomb threat to an elementary school in Albert Lea.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 33, was wanted for numerous theft charges and a warrant from another county. The Albert Lea Police Department said Woodraska barricaded himself in a home and allegedly refused to come out.

According to authorities, during the standoff, the nearby Lakeview Elementary School received a bomb threat which required the entire school to be evacuated.

Woodraska was later taken into custody without incident, where he admitted to officers he was the one responsible for calling in the bomb threat in an attempt to make the officers leave.

He is now facing additional charges related to the theft & bomb threat.

