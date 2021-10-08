City of North Mankato, Caswell Sports acquire Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Club

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced Friday that the Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Club will be officially transitioning operations to the City of North Mankato and Caswell Sports.

Since its origin in the 1970s, the program has provided children in kindergarten through sixth grade with the opportunity to learn the sport of wrestling.

“The Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Board is excited about taking this step in joining the City of North Mankato and Caswell Sports,” stated Jon Dierks, Mankato East High School head wrestling coach. “We are hopeful that this will give us the resources and outlets to give the public the best product of wrestling possible and ultimately help feed into successful high school programs.”

The program’s upcoming 2021-22 season will continue to function during the winter season, from November through March.

“We are excited to add youth wrestling to our family of youth sports in North Mankato,” Caswell Youth Sports Coordinator Neil Kaus said. “Our mission is to always provide the highest quality of youth sports programming for kids in Kindergarten through 6th grade.”

The City of North Mankato is continuing work on plans to build an indoor recreation facility at Caswell Park that will incorporate youth programming such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, and now youth wrestling.

This facility and partnership will provide an opportunity to provide year-round programming for youth sports in the area.

Information for families and participants of the Mankato Area Youth Wrestling Club can be found on the Caswell Sports website.

