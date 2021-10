MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (9-12) Mankato East volleyball squad shut out conference-opponent Albert Lea, Thursday night.

In the 3-0 win, seniors Mackenzie Schweim and Madie Mangulis led the attack with 12 kills, respectively.

Next week, Mankato East wraps up their road schedule against LeSueur-Henderson.

