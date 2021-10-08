Your Photos
East raises mental health awareness, defeats Tigers in strong showing

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ swim and dive team honored the lives of teammate Mara Hoffner, 13, and coach Hannah Plaisance, 25, in a meet on Thursday.

“My team chose to honor Mara and Hannah, who were two members that passed away in the last year. At this meet tonight focusing on mental health awareness, we just want to raise awareness for mental health, because people are struggling, especially teenagers and everything with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we just wanted to really highlight how important mental health is and it’s ok to not be ok,” Mankato East swim and dive assistant coach Emma Noren said.

A moment of silence was held prior to the diving events.

The Cougars put up a strong performance against conference opponent Albert Lea, to come out on top 94-75.

